Soca Warrior profile – Justin Garcia: I'm living my dream

TT’s Justin Garcia, right, celebrates his goal against El Salvador in a Concacaf Nations League game on September 10 at the Nacionel Jorge Magico Gonzalez Stadium, El Salvador. TT’s Duane Muckette, left, and Malcolm Shaw join in the celebrations. - TTFA Media

With no relation to the Garcia brothers – Judah, Levi and Nathaniel – Defence Force centre back Justin "Shiggy" Garcia is currently carving out his own niche on the local and international football circuit with a steady presence at the back and a keen eye for goal.

Garcia, 27, was one of the star performers for Defence Force as they marched away with a Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football (TTPFL) double in its inaugural season in 2023. An elegant left-footed defender, Garcia rose to prominence as he combined his assured defensive performances with a total of ten goals across the TTPFL and its knockout competition.

A menace to opposing defenders on set pieces, Garcia created history with the TT men's team on September 10, as he scored a game-winning header to secure a 3-2 victory for the Soca Warriors against the hosts El Salvador at the Estadio Nacional Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez in their Concacaf Nations league (CNL) A 23/24 fixture. It was Garcia's first goal at senior level in his 14th appearance. More importantly, it was TT's first win away to El Salavador at senior level.

Garcia, who enlisted in the Defence Force in 2018, was happy to be part of history and he says he's just living the dream.

"To represent the red, white and black is an honour. I always had a dream to represent the country and do my best. And right now I'm living my dream," Garcia said during an interview with Newsday.

"It was a proud moment for me and the country, and even the players on my club team," Garcia said, recalling his looping, 72nd-minute winner versus El Salvador. "My teammates also felt good for me, as it was my first goal, and the winner, as well. It was also the first time we beat El Salvador in El Salvador, so it was a really good feeling."

TT currently sit atop their CNL group with a maximum six points from two matches. Garcia started both games at centre back and has already formed a good understanding with new captain Aubrey David at the heart of the Soca Warriors defence.

"That relationship with myself and Aubrey David extends beyond the field. We communicate every day. Even before the two (CNL) games versus Curacao and El Salvador, we talked about what we needed to work on.

"We also talked about our strengths and weaknesses, and I think that off-the-field connection has led to on-field (performances)."

As TT look ahead to a pair of crucial CNL matches versus Guatemala (October 13) and Curacao (October 17), Garcia wants to build on the platform laid in the opening matches.

"I'm just looking to take it one step at a time. First up, we have Guatemala, so I'm looking to focus on them. We are looking to go out there and get the three points. We know it wouldn't be an easy test, but I believe the guys have the ability to go out and get the job done."

Garcia is understandably on cloud nine after his exploits in Central America.

But he says his first taste of international football for TT wasn't the best.

In his debut on August 11, 2019, Garcia was shown a red card in the first half as TT were beaten 1-nil by host team St Vincent and the Grenadines in an international friendly in Georgetown, St Vincent.

He said "It's not about how you start, but how you finish.

"It was a bad tackle. We were playing away from home and those days I was inexperienced as well. It was a rush-of-blood kind of thing. You live and you learn."

After his debut, Garcia next played for TT in February 2021 in a friendly versus the US. He played two further matches against Guyana and St Kitts and Nevis in TT's 2022 World Cup campaign, before playing in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Garcia featured in three matches in TT's Gold Cup campaign as they pulled off a goalless draw with nine-time champions Mexico before an eventual group-stage exit.

Garcia says the Gold Cup experience improved his game tremendously.

"I enjoyed playing in the 2021 Gold Cup, as it really opened up my eyes to international football and the level it's at, and the speed of play which is required, as well. I think it was a success for me."

Garcia used the exposure he gained at Concacaf level to good effect, as he helped Defence Force qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup after a stellar TTPFL campaign. He also played in four friendlies for TT in 2023 as they tackled St Martin, Guatemala and faced Jamaica twice. With Garcia putting in rock-solid displays at the back, TT won three of those four matches and also recorded a clean sheet in each game.

The Defence Force player was not selected for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

He is in coach Angus Eve's plans for TT's ongoing CNL campaign, though, and Garcia is making the most of the opportunity – one looping header at a time.