Shukla wins fourth Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K

Runners and walkers turned out in their numbers to take part in the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale

TRINIDAD and Tobago distance runner Samantha Shukla powered to her fourth Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K title which ran off at Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, and concluded at the Queen’s Park Savannah, on Saturday.

Shukla crossed the finish line in 20 minutes and one second (20.01) to claim top honours, having previously lifted the crown from 2016-2018. She was also the top female of the 30-39 division.

Among the thousands of runners who braved hot, sticky conditions this year, Aniqah Bailey placed second in 21.06 and Chennai Moore took third in 21.55.

And for the first time ever, men were allowed to join the race, which saw Guswil George top the field in 18.37.

In the female one to 19 age group, Zariah Pascall won in 26.22, Sarah Guillen bested the 20-29 category in 24.13, Sjaelan Evans topped the 30-39 in 24:40 while Natasha Kelshall-Pantin won the 40-49 in 25.33.

After receiving her golden trophy and other prizes on stage, Shukla was all smiles but confirmed the clammy conditions took a toll on her during the race.

“It feels really good to win. The heat was a bit. I thank God I was able to persevere through that humidity and come out with my fourth title. This race was training for me because I’m training for UWI Half-Marathon. It was tougher because of the heat. Mentally was more of a challenge, than physically,” she said.

The Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k, Shukla confirmed, is more than just a race for her.

“I also came out to support the women who’ve been fighting cancer for many years. It was more so, to give them some hope and let them know that there are people who don’t have cancer who support and love them very much,” she added.

For the year thus far, Shukla has won the Shine 10k, TTIM half-marathon, Caura Dash 10K, Victory Heights 5K Trail Run, Eastern Credit Union 15k in Trinidad and in Tobago, Venture 5K and was second at the Caricom 10K.'

She is also the reigning National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) women’s 1500m national champion.

Male winner George, from TT Road Runners Club, was happy to finally be a part of the annual event, as hundreds of men also made the Scotiabank 5k debut.

When he crossed the finish line first, George made an immediate U-turn and ran back to where the runners were coming from. He explained why.

“This year I told my wife I wanted her to come and do the 5K, and that I would come with her. I told her if I won it, that I’d come back and meet her. So as soon as I won, I turned around and headed in the direction I came from, to meet her. She was walking,” he said.

George dedicated his victory to his wife.

“This win is for my wife. I had to go back and meet her because I made a promise to her. I had to keep that promise.”

Colin Hosein, chief auditor Scotiabank, hailed the event’s success and believes the most integral aspect of this is the awareness of breast cancer in TT. He’s been a volunteer since the race’s inception.

“We have lots of events and lots of people participating and Scotiabank is very happy to also contribute to this cause. Everything went smoothly, from the start to finish. There were enough water stops particularly because of the heat.

“It goes to show the bank is continuously being inclusive, having everyone participate, and it was surprising to see the men’s section sold out first. I think next year, we’re going to be bigger. It’s wonderful to be back out after three years,” Hosein said.

At the finish line, each participant received a commemorative medal and was then ushered to an area with cool down zones and sponsor booths. Female participants were also privy to screenings.

Runners were also showered with branded memorabilia and were entertained by Joshua Regrello on the steelpan and soca artiste Hey Choppi.