Roger Jacob: Capturing moments, making history

Photographer Roger Jacob. - Jeff K. Mayers

Roger Jacob is a dedicated photographer who has been an integral part of Newsday’s journey for 17 years. Through his lens, Jacob has not only witnessed the evolution of the newspaper industry, but has also captured moments that have made history.

The 41-year-old is also a loving husband and father of two, Jordie, ten, and Jolie, six. His wife Shelly Ann teaches French and Spanish. His family has played a significant role in providing support and inspiration throughout his career.

Jacob's journey with Newsday began in 2006, but his love for photography was kindled long before. He said from a young age he began taking photos using a Polaroid camera. The pivotal moment came when his brother got married, and a photograph he took was published in the paper. The experience left an indelible mark, fuelling his passion for photography and journalism.

Jacob decided to formalise his photography training, and in mid-2006, the opportunity to work for Newsday presented itself. Jacob vividly recalls the day when he received the life-changing call from then editor in chief the late Suzanne Mills. He was asked to go around Port of Spain and take some photos for the newspaper, which he enthusiastically did using his personal Rebel digital camera.

He credits fellow photographers Marilyn Cruickshank, Rattan Jadoo, Azlan Mohammed, David Wears, Sureash Cholai, Lincoln Holder, Noel Saldenha, Lester Forde, Andre Alexander, Steve McPhie and Kenrick Bobb for guiding him through his initial days in the newspaper world.

“A whole generation who imparted their knowledge to me willingly,” he said.

Over the years, Jacob has had his fair share of memorable moments, among them the day he was arrested in 2009 while covering the Tobago House of Assembly election. Jacob recalled how his colleagues rallied around him until he was eventually released, a testament to the media bonds he has formed. Despite the challenges of that day, Jacob managed to complete his work and get his photos published.

Another unforgettable experience, he said, occurred in 2011 when the then prime minister Kamla Persad Bissessar had declared a state of emergency.

He and fellow media workers were waiting around to get information on and photos of the late gang-leader Selwyn "Robocop" Alexis, who had been arrested at One Woodbrook Place on drug-related allegations. Things got a bit tense between the police and the media, and Jacob, the only representative from the print media there at the time, managed to capture the moment – earning him bragging rights the following day.

Jacob said he also cherished the times when he was an inch away from the red carpet, capturing diplomats as they entered important events. He said these experiences underscore his belief in divine guidance and his sense of purpose in what he does.

In the world of photography, change is constant, and Jacob has wholeheartedly embraced it. He has witnessed significant technological advancements – from the early days of Polaroids to the digital era and the rise of social media. He believes the future of photography lies in short videos and reels, and is a natural progression for someone who has spent years capturing moments.

“I always welcome changes. With Facebook and the different stuff that is happening digitally, now, we’re exploring the shorts and reels…this is where images and photos are going, so photos are going to be a moving video. In the next 50 years things are going to change and people are going to gravitate to videos.

"Children born in the 80s are the glue between the old and the new, so for me, doing videos is a natural thing…taking photos and making it into videos.”

So what makes a great newspaper photograph? Jacob believes it is one that captures a moment in time and tells a story in an instant, be it a sports event, a ceremonial occasion, or a meeting of diplomats.

“The key, as the late Rattan Jadoo taught me, is to 'mark the spot' – to frame the subject within the context of the environment and capture a snippet that speaks volumes.” Jacob’s unique trademark is to infuse his work with his own flavour, making each photo a distinct reflection of his style.

He said throughout his career, he has developed a style characterised by doing more with less, demonstrating an enduring willingness to go anywhere to capture the perfect shot.

As Newsday celebrates its 30th anniversary, Jacob reflects on the newspaper's journey and the impact it has had on his career. He notes that Newsday started as a unique brand, carving out its niche in the media landscape. Over the years, it has remained true to its grassroots origins, delivering credible news and marking the spot on important events. He believes his media house will continue to be a hallmark in the industry, dedicated to serving TT.

“Newsday is holding its position. We have a niche and we are continuing to grow and develop. Newsday is Newsday from day one to now. I think in years to come it will be a hallmark.

"We even have a Tobago paper; proof that Newsday is dedicated to Trinidad and Tobago. Newsday will always be a force with which to be reckoned and I wish them the best.”