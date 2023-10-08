Lindell Sween's hat-trick keeps San Juan North atop in SSFL

San Juan North Secondary Lindell Sween (L) volleys home his first goal against Bishop’s High during the Secondary School Football League Premiership match at the San Juan North Secondary grounds, on Saturday, in San Juan. Sween scored a hat-trick in San Juan North Secondary’s 6-0 win. - Daniel Prentice

STRIKER Lindell Sween scored a hat-trick to gift San Juan North a hefty 6-0 triumph over Bishop’s High School Tobago, at home in Bourg Mulatresse, when round eight of the Secondary Schools’ Football League premiership kicked off on Saturday.

Sween’s three goals were strengthened by strikes from Jaheem Danclar, Nathan Quashie and Jadiel Joseph; all of which kept them atop the standings, on 21 points. Bishop’s (three pts), however, remain in a rough 14th place on the 16-team table.

In other matches, second-ranked Fatima College (19pts) maintained their position as they swept lowly Chaguanas North (three pts) 4-1 at Edinburgh 500 Grounds.

A brace from Caden Trestrail and one each from Aidan de Gannes and Luke Correia, saw them bounce back from their first loss of the season on Wednesday; a 1-0 defeat to Presentation College San Fernando.

Third-placed Naparima College (18pts) also returned to winning ways after a 3-2 loss to St Benedict’s earlier this week, as they beat Trinity College (five pts) 2-1, home at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

Tevin Pantor sent the hosts ahead in the 35th minute and then Jaron Pascall made it 2-0 in the 65th. Trinity’s Dexter Croal pulled one back in the 91st but it was too late to ignite a potential fightback.

Fourth place “Pres Sando” (17pts) also held on to their spot as Vaughn Clement’s two goals in either half, were enough to put Queen’s Royal College (nine pts) away at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Additionally, Malick Secondary staved off a persistent St Mary’s outfit 5-2 at the latter’s home ground. Scoring for Malick was Keston Richards (8’), Tyrese Manswell (26’), Oba Samuel (37’), J’lon Matthews (50’) and Jordan Ferdinand (76’).

Meanwhile, finding the back of the net for St Mary’s were Marley Callender (11’) and Ryan Radellant (18’).

Arima North Secondary also handed Plesantville their seventh loss from eight matches by securing a 1-0 win. Criston Gomez scored in the 17th minute for Arima.

Round nine kicks off on Wednesday.