Guns stolen in New Grant recovered in Beetham

The guns police recovered on Friday whieh were stolen during a home invasion in New Grant days before. - TTPS

Three days after intruders beat the proprietors of Persad's chain of supermarkets in New Grant and stole money, jewellery, and two guns during a home invasion, police recovered the weapons in Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain.

The police said officers assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force received a tip-off on Friday and went to a bushy area off Beetham Gardens and found the two guns, a revolver and a rifle.

A police statement on Saturday said the weapons were handed over to the Southern Division police.

The statement did not identify the victims.

The victims are businessman Mohan Persad and his wife, Shirley Persad, both 78, of Sixth Company Road. They own Persad's D' Food King supermarkets.

The intruders also stole two cell phones worth about $6,000 and a DVR.

The intruders are believed to have got in by prying open a window and left through the front door.

Meanwhile, Northern Division police arrested a 39-year-old man after seizing guns and ammunition during an anti-crime exercise on Friday.

The police searched the suspect's home in Wallerfield and found a black Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine with one round of 9 mm ammunition.