GCB query Azim Bassarath's CWI election, Shallow dismisses concerns

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, left, and vice president Azim Bassarath. -

Cricket West Indies (CWI) maintains its stance that vice-president Azim Bassarath’s election as CWI vice-president, on March 26 at the board’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Antigua, was “fair and transparent”.

The region’s cricket administrators issued this statement on Saturday in response to a letter by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to CWI president Kishore Shallow, which claimed the process that led to Bassrath’s appointment as cricket deputy was “in our opinion, a flawed and illegal”.

The GCB said that, at the AGM, they “submitted a letter and made clear of its position that it had withdrawn its nomination of Mr Azim Bassarath for the post of vice-president”.

At a CWI-requested virtual meeting held between the two associations on September 21, the GCB made clear their stance on Bassarath’s appointment, that he was “illegally occupying the position”, and that he demit office in order to facilitate a new and legal process.

They claim “nothing of consequence” came out of that meeting and GCB board members held another meeting, among themselves, later that day.

Wedensday’s letter was stated that board members have “unanimously decided to demand the resignation” of Bassarath. It also said that “non-compliance with 14 days” of th letter, will result in “legal recourse”.

The letter was also sent to Bassarath and other board members.

When Newsday reached out to Bassarath on Saturday for a reaction to this, he chose not to comment while president Shallow said they would “send something out by end of the weekend latest”.

Some hours later, CWI responded with a statement acknowledging receipt of the GCB’s letter.

However, it affirmed the election process was valid.

“The board is confident that the election process was fair and transparent, and was conducted with due regard for the rights, views and opinions of all shareholders of CWI Inc.

“Such was the case, that at the conclusion of the election process the elected vice-president received congratulations and commitment of full support from all shareholder members.”

It added that the GCB “thoroughly examined the matters raised by the Guyana Cricket Board and wishes to assure all stakeholders that the election for the post of vice president was conducted in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the organization.”

“CWI recognizes the importance of transparency and fairness in all its operations, including elections, and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity.

Additionally, CWI’s statement confirmed that they continue to engage with the GCB, seeking an amicable resolution to the matter.

“CWI values its relationship with all member boards and emphasizes the need for unity among the shareholders and by extension the cricketing community.

The board implores the members of the GCB to put the interests of cricket above all else. CWI remains focused on its mission to promote and develop the sport in the region, and it is in the best interest of all parties to resolve this matter amicably and expediently.”

CWI Executive elected on March 26

Kishore Shallow, Azim Bassarath, Jason King, Conde Riley, Bissoondyal Singh, Deleep Singh, Dr. Donovan Bennett, Wilford Heaven, Enoch Lewis, Leon Rodney, Kerwin John, Arjoon Ramlal, Dwain Gill, Carol Henry