'Free lunch,' food prices, crime

-

During a TV6 panel discussion on the budget, hosted by Fazeer Mohammed, economist Dr Ronald Ramkissoon suggested governments start telling people there is nothing like “a free lunch.” This means, briefly, that people, especially young people, must develop the attitude and training to work for a living and not remain dependent on government.

Public Administration Minister Allyson West quickly referred to Youth Minister Foster Cummings’ numerous skill-training programmes, saying, “Results will not happen overnight.” Faris Al-Rawi’s eyebrows rose.

Given the need for tackling youth employment and crime, Mr Cummings’ programmes should be independently audited, just as Nedco’s were. Productive work for all – youth, adult, even ministers – is now a national imperative.

In 1981, PM George Chambers said, “Fete over, work start.” He lost in 1986.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert's budget is bravely entitled Building Capacity for Diversification and Growth.

Diversification? Dr Eric Williams promised “diversification” in his 1957 budget speech and government’s 1969-73 development plan. Almost every budget speech since 1957 has promised “diversification,” especially with agriculture. Noting the structural and institutional restraints then, Dr Williams said above all, restraints were “the psychological attitudes of our people.”

Now, this “free lunch” factor is a very old concern which the PM himself raised some months ago. He said there are many people getting paid and not doing the work.

Of course, it would be uncharitable to attach this “free lunch” factor to the homeless or destitute, except, maybe, to find out how they eventually reached there. While Imbert’s $59.2 billion budget shows the “economic fundamentals” – eg GDP growth, debt ratio, unemployment rate, import-export balance – are fairly sound, burning questions arise: Why then are escalating murders, home invasions, serious crimes, infrastructure, etc so troubling? More so, why do the related institutions – police, courts, prisons – face continuous complaints for being deficient in operations?

The answer is simple. That is, spending money on such things is clearly not enough. The 2022-23 budget gave $5.8 billion to the Ministry of National Security, and now $6.9 billion. Similarly, the Judiciary, which, in addition, got a large increase in judges.

That is why people are so sceptical about the additional 700 police recruits, even with the justification of “filling the gap.”

In pushing his local-government reform forward, Dr Rowley blamed the municipal corporations’ repeated failures on “the system and management.”

Or is it a lot of people “getting paid” and not doing the work? The “free lunch” factor? Is it management? The system? It doesn’t look like money.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds explained: “If we can improve our workforce as a nation, we could have done a whole lot better.”

How? While government needs opposition help to reduce crime, it really needs citizens’ co-operation even more for crime reduction. Cut out the spite, victimisation and “bad mind” by government agencies. People fear not only crime, but many fear speaking out.

Some “free lunch” workers may wish to retire at 60; others will want to enjoy their retirement, while many, still alive and kicking, wish to go on to 65, even more. Mr Imbert is sensible enough to leave the 60 to 65 as an option.

Talking about lunch, citizen Scarlet Benoir-Selman touched a raw nerve when her letter to the press was boldly headlined: “Supermarkets gouging our wallets.” She wrote: “It is time for the government to step in and address the alarming disparity in supermarket prices. Items that were once affordable are now luxurious for some. There is a pressing need for price regulatory mandates that will help safeguard consumers from these unscrupulous practices.” Widespread consumer experiences do not match government inflation statistics (five per cent). Hopefully the “$400 million more” to agriculture should help increase agriculture’s output from 0.6 per cent of GDP and reduce the $7 billion food-import bill.

Salt may be added to the wound by the increase in the minimum wage to $20.50 per hour for workers – employers will pass this on to consumers. And there are no Hazel Brown and the Housewives Association of TT now to express righteous indignation.

Last week’s budget forum by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce stressed the need for governmental accountability in spending taxpayers’ money.

Noting the repeated lack of public accountability, economist Maria Daniel said: “When we are looking at our budget and capital deployment, we have to have measures…If we are spending $8 billion in education, are we seeing the impact that we are expecting?”

Is the ministry hiding the figures? Accountability without sanctions is halfway there.

While there are loads of fine-print figures, the Opposition is well advised to search through the “transfers and subsidies” sections and see how much can be saved, especially with state companies, and even state their own policy on these state companies, including TTT.

Helping our youth to be well-trained and productive is a special mission. The homes and schools must build their children’s character so they will appreciate the value of sacrificing today for benefits tomorrow – delay gratification and the need to achieve.

Alongside this, teach them, in late primary and early secondary school, about criminal justice – the nature of certain common crimes and penalties for stealing, larceny, wounding, fighting, murder. Don’t wait until after the fact. Impress upon them early that choices have consequences.

An education system must respond to the environmental realities. Such programmes will respond to Mr Imbert’s concerns over crime and violence: “Crime and violence remain pressing and troubling problems that undermine our citizens’ welfare.”

Starting with the youth may go a long way, especially if they are taught early about criminal justice and how to avoid the “free lunch” seduction.