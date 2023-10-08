Dylan Carter adds 50 fly silver to World Cup haul

TT's Dylan Carter competes in a heat of the men's 50m butterfly swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, earlier this year. -

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter, 27, ended leg one of the FINA Swimming World Cup with two medals, after placing second in the men's 50m butterfly on Sunday, at the Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark, Berlin, Germany.

Swimming out of lane one, it was a close fight for the gold with Australian Ben Armbruster edging the field to the wall in 23.08 seconds. There was nothing separating Carter from American Michael Andrew, as the pair were both timed at 23.17 seconds for the silver medal.

Hungary's Szebasztian Szabo placed fourth in 23.25.

Earlier in heat five, Armbruster beat Carter to the wall in 23.45 seconds. Carter, a two-time Olympian, was second in 23.67 – the seventh best time heading into the final.

Australia Isaac Cooper was the fastest qualifier in 23.25 seconds, but swam slower in the final (23.28), and finished in fifth place.

In the post-race interview, Armbruster said he was delighted to finally achieve his target after coming up just short previously.

"Coach gave me the simple advice: touch the wall first – had to run with that. Happy to get the win and it was a good race, good fun," he said,

Carter also enjoyed the competition, saying: "This was a really fun one. I really love the 50 fly. I always love racing Michael. We're always doing this one. Big congrats to Ben – it's a great swim for him."

Andrew, a gold medallist with the US 2020 Olympic 4x100m medley team. recalled tying Carter in a previous 50m fly, and hailed the quality of swimmers at the World Cup.

"We love it," he said. "It's nice to see the diversity and us all being able to swim every stroke – and swim fast. It's funny because it's not the first time we've tied in a 50m fly."

On Saturday, Carter splashed to bronze in the men's 100m freestyle – his first medal of the World Cup, after an uncharacteristically slow start saw him finish eighth in the 50m freestyle final on Friday.

Carter clocked 48.97 seconds in the 100m freestyle to clinch a podium spot, trailing 22-year-old winner Thomas Ceccon (47.97s) of Italy and silver recipient Australian Zac Incerti (48.55s).

In the 100m freestyle preliminary round, Carter registered the fastest overall time to win heat nine in 48.68.

The Swimming World Cup shifts to Greece (Oct 13-15) before the finale splashes off in Hungary (Oct 20-22).