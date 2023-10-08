2 men charged with the Guanapo quadruple killings

File photo -

Two men are expected to appear in the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Monday jointly charged with the murders of the four Peterkin siblings and the wounding of five other family members, last month.

The accused are Jalani Rivers, 22, and Jodel Noel, 24, both from the Heights of Guanapo in Arima.

A police statement on Sunday said Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed the police to charge the two.

Acting Insp Simon of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two charged them on Saturday. Apart from the murders, Rivers and Noel were charged with five counts of having a gun and ammunition and shooting with intent.

On September 21 at 12.30 am, gunmen opened fire at the family’s home at La Retreat Extension, Heights of Guanapo, hitting nine relatives.

The shooting left Faith Peterkin, ten, Arianna Peterkin, 14, Shane Peterkin, 17, and Tiffany Peterkin, 19, dead.

The youngest victim was a student from the Santa Rosa Government Primary School.

The five wounded relatives were taken to hospital.