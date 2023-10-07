Warrior profile: Macolm Shaw keen to repay faith in him

Trinidad and Tobago forward Malcolm Shaw, right, is tackled by El Salvador's Alejandro Henriquez in a Concacaf Nations League match on September 10, at the Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez Stadium in San Salvador. -

DAVID SCARLETT

ALTHOUGH he is fairly new to the national set-up, Malcolm Shaw has proven himself a fervent Soca Warrior. With five games under his belt, and some valuable experience from last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, he is eager to give more to the nation he adores.

Shaw, 28, was born and raised in Canada, but is eligible to play for TT as he has a Trinidadian mother. His youth career was spent at Pickering Football Club and Power Soccer Academy before playing for Roberts Wesleyan College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division Two – where he was developed as a mobile and goal-poaching striker.

He also represented his university in athletics as a javelin athlete, finishing 15th in the 2016 NCAA Division Two Championships.

His first professional contract came in 2017 with Erie Commodores FC, in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). He then had a two-year spell in Sweden before returning to Canada to play for his current club, Atletico Ottowa.

Since signing for Ottowa, Shaw has netted 16 goals and registered five assists in the Canadian Premier League. His poaching abilities and eye for goal caught the attention of Warriors head coach Angus Eve, and he was called up to the TT team for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign. He made his debut as a substitute in TT’s 3-0 win against St Kitts and Nevis and found the back of the net in the second half, only for the referee to curb his celebration for a foul on the defender.

In an interview with Newsday, Shaw expressed his delight in representing his mother’s birth country.

“The experience of playing for TT has been a great experience. It’s always an honour to represent this nation. “TT is my first international footballing experience. I've been knocking on the door since 2021 – I’ve always wanted to get a chance at representing Trinidad.

“My mother played a big role in my passport process. (Soca Warrior) Ryan Telfer (born in Canada to Trini parents) also put in a word for me.”

Shaw also expressed his gratitude to Eve for “seeing something” in him and giving him the opportunity to play at international level. He said he enjoys a good relationship with his coach.

Despite a disappointing Gold Cup campaign, the Soca Warriors have undoubtedly improved – now boasting two wins from two matches in the Concacaf Nations League. There have been a number of changes from the Gold Cup squad, and Shaw said, “The new team is full of guys that are hungry, humble and willing to fight for one another on the pitch.

"The unit feels more like a cohesive one – we all buy in.”

Off the pitch, in addition to his footballing career, Shaw works part-time as a barber.

“Yes, I do cut hair on the side. I like to occupy some spare time cutting hair, as it’s something I enjoy doing. I have been doing it for a while now…since high school.”

Culturally, having a Trinidadian mother, Shaw gracefully embraces his Trini side. He also grew up around Trinidadian relatives who immersed him in TTi culture and values.

For the Soca Warriors, all eyes were on the previously unknown Shaw, who went scoreless in three Gold Cup matches and the opening match of the Nations League against Curacao. However, his determination to get on the scoresheet earned him a penalty in TT’s second Nations League fixture in El Salvador, which he took himself and scored.

“It was a relief to score my first goal in a big game,” he said. “I had two other goals that were (disallowed) in the previous four games, which I felt were wrong calls. But I’m glad to have got my first and I’m looking to add more to my tally.”

Shaw aims to help the Soca Warriors qualify for the “big tournaments” and continue climbing the FIFA world rankings – having moved from 102 to 98 in the latest update.

With TT currently leading the Group A standings in the Nations League, the Warriors are in pole position to qualify for the quarterfinals and advance to the 2024 Conmebol Copa America, with the possibility of facing countries like world champions Argentina and Brazil.

He's also optimistic that TT will be strongly battling for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Shaw has a message to Soca Warrior fans in TT and across the globe: “Your support is crucial for us. We are working hard and fighting together to rebuild consistency and reach success. It’s a process. Stick with us!”