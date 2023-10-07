Toxic agro-chemicals in communities

Mr Minister, I am writing on a matter of great concern, as people in my community have been persistently using harmful and harsh commercial-type pesticides and weedicides on their properties – chemicals such as glyphosate and Paraquat as well as numerous pesticides. On September 17, fumes from chemical sprays caused myself and other occupants of my home to become violently ill. My entire family, including my pregnant wife, had to flee.

These individuals have continuously sprayed very strong and noxious chemicals, and the fumes blow into my home. Numerous appeals have been made to them to stop using these chemicals, but to no avail.

I suffer with asthma. I have a toddler; a newborn is on the way, I have a pregnant wife and an elderly woman and we are all affected by these chemicals and are now displaced from our home.

My question is, why are known, harmful and carcinogenic commercial-grade chemicals allowed in residential communities, schools and even parks or playgrounds?

Our current laws do not protect people with health issues, pregnant women and newborn babies from these dangerous chemicals.

I am requesting with immediate effect, laws be implemented to prohibit use of such chemicals in communities, schools and public spaces. There are well-established, known health effects from these chemicals including cancer, Parkinson's disease, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, fibrosis of the lungs and others.

I ask that this matter be addressed urgently and even in the interim whilst laws are being drafted.

There are even products that are sold freely and marketed openly as organic, when in fact they are not. Some products sold lack the necessary health information regarding side effects from prolonged exposure.

There is a lack of education of the consumer and users on agricultural chemicals and also lack of information on the health effects of these chemicals.

I urge you to take immediate action on this problem, as a matter of public health and safety concern.

