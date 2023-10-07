Subway launches new menu items

THUMBS UP: One of the new Subway sandwich options is given the seal of approval by a happy customer. - courtesy Subway

SUBWAY, the US sandwich restaurant chain with 41 outlets in Trinidad and Tobago, has introduced the all-new Subway Series.

The one-of-a-kind menu – with six new selections of subs – has been created to increase the delivery of service as well as help make the ordering process more efficient and seamless.

Speaking at the launch last week Wednesday, Subway VP Johann Mendoza said, "It's now more efficient to order....order by name or number and we'll do the rest."

Mendoza added that the new menu items – three cheese steak subs and three chicken options – are available at 41 locations nationwide and via app and WhatsApp ordering.

"One of the new choices is called the Philly – the number one. The philly cheese steak is seasoned steak with a double helping of melted provolone cheese on toasted artisan Italian bread, topped with green peppers, red onions and mayonnaise.

"Another one is the Champ – the number five. On the menu, it's described as a tender hand-pulled rotisserie-style chicken, a double helping of American cheese, green peppers and red onions, drizzled with creamy peppercorn ranch sauce and served toasted on artisan Italian bread. All the options are toasted," Mendoza said.

Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL) – the restaurant management company – acquired the Subway franchise in 2011.

PHL manages and runs the KFC, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays, Subway and Starbucks brands in TT and the wider Caribbean.