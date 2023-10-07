San Fernando municipal police hold vigil for child crime victims

SAN FERNANDO municipal police held a candlelight vigil at Harris Promenade on Thursday night in memory of the children’s lives tragically lost in recent weeks.

The officers said they were specially moved by the September 21 killing of the four Peterkin siblings – Faith, ten, Arianna, 14, Shain, 17, and Tiffany, 19.

They were shot dead as they slept in their beds at their home at La Retreat Extension, Arima. Five others were also shot and wounded.

Eight days later, on September 29, Andrea Lallan, 13, was killed, along with her uncle Sylvan Lallan, while they slept at the family’s home at Libertyville, Rio Claro. Her father, Eddie Lallan, who was also shot, survived his injuries.

WPC’s Christell Ramcharan and Curlene Andrews told Newsday they were moved to do something to express their hurt and heartbreak over these killings.

Ramcharan said she was pained by the absence of public outcry and outrage over the murders of these innocent children, compared to the cries of anger and protests when criminals are killed.

“We just wanted to come together to do something, with the aim of effecting change and bringing about peace in the land. More than ever now, we must stand up as a people and come together to stop crime.”

Andrews echoed these sentiments, speaking of a return to the old-time concept that it took a community to raise a child.

“As parents, we must look out for one another, especially for children, even those who are not ours. It does not mean we can’t set a child straight if that child is going astray.”

Acting Supt Andra Harripersad said their objective was to speak to the perpetrators and appeal to them to stop.

“We want you to stop hurting our children. We want our children to live, for the future of this country to continue.”

He said they also wanted to convey to the survivors of crime and the families of victims that they were in solidarity with them and will continue to offer support in whatever way they can.

Those taking part were asked to wear white, Harripersad explained, as that colour represents purity.

“We want people to have pure hearts and clean minds and not think ugly thoughts.”

Only a handful of people heeded the call to attend the vigil but members of the Evangelist Church of Moruga ministered to the audience, with a praise and worship session that resonated around the promenade.

One of the preachers called for healing of the land. He called on God to come against the spirit of crime and violence and rebuke all contrary spirits.

San Fernando City Corporation councillors Teresa Lynch and Nigel Coutier, who attended the vigil, said although the turnout was not what they expected, they were hopeful that the message would be spread by those in attendance.

Lynch said the bad weather forecast and the possibility that the event might not have been properly communicated might have contributed to the poor showing. She said Ramcharan felt passionate about doing something and doing it now and she was there to identify with anything positive that would raise awareness of crime and criminality.

Expressing his own sadness at the many innocent lives lost, Coutier said he was pleased to get involved in this non-political event to show support for the police, who were there to ensure people’s safety, and were engaged in something good and positive.