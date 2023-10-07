National Gas Company, Point Lisas Nitrogen sign gas-sales contract

NGC president Mark Loquan, left, and PLNL president Fitzroy Harewood. Photo courtesy NGC -

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) and Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd (PLNL) have concluded negotiations for a gas sales contract (GSC) to govern the sale of natural gas to PLNL.

NGC, in a statement, said this GSC represents a critical step forward for both companies after fruitful negotiations.

“The execution of this GSC signals the commitment of both parties for the supply of gas under mutually agreeable terms to facilitate the continued operations of the PLNL plant, which produces anhydrous ammonia at its world-class production facility on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate,” NGC said.

NGC president Mark Loquan said the company is keenly aware of its responsibilities in the domestic energy landscape, both as a gas supplier to the downstream sector and as the state entity charged with creating value for the country from TT's natural gas resources.

“Achieving the right balance and ensuring we can satisfy the demands of all our stakeholders requires open discussion, flexibility and a constant focus on the big picture.

"I wish to thank the teams at PLNL and NGC for their equal dedication to the process and the achievement of a favourable outcome. We look forward to nurturing this relationship for a sustainable domestic energy sector future,” Loquan said.

Also commenting on the significance of the GSC, PLNL president Fitzroy Harewood said PLNL welcomed the timely execution of the contract, which represents a new chapter in the life of the company.

“As a downstream operator with a long-standing presence on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, this opportunity to continue operations is a testament to the hard work and dedicated efforts of PLNL’s employees over the years. On behalf of PLNL, I extend thanks to the team at NGC for their professionalism and flexibility throughout these negotiations and we look forward to continuing this collaboration in the years ahead,” Harewood said.