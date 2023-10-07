Moruga, St Augustine continue SSFL promotion push

Kalif Sylvester of Holy Cross College makes a pass while tracked by Khaleel Campbell of Valencia Secondary, during their SSFL Championship Division game, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Friday. -

Moruga Secondary and St Augustine Secondary continued their push for promotion back to the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) boys' premier division on Friday with both teams registering healthy wins in their respective south and east zones.

Both Moruga and St Augustine were relegated from the premier division in the 2022 season. However, both teams have shown their intent to be back in the top flight for 2024 and currently head their championship standings.

Moruga (21 points) got a seventh win from as many matches, as they defeated ASJA Boys' College 3-0. Jaheim Jackson, Keieal Morales and Che Teesdale scored for Moruga, who maintained a six-point lead over second-placed team Ste Madeleine Secondary.

Ste Madeleine were also big winners on Friday – romping to a 5-1 triumph over Point Fortin East Secondary. Meanwhile, Siparia West Secondary (ten points) had the biggest win in the south zone as they hammered the cellar-placed Princes Town West Secondary 9-0.

The "Green Machine" of St Augustine (18 points) opened up a four-point lead in the east, as they got a thumping 6-0 win over Five Rivers Secondary at the former school's compound. The second-placed El Dorado East Secondary (14 points) dropped two crucial points at home, as they played to a goalless draw with their struggling neighbours El Dorado West Secondary (three points) in an "El Do" derby. Valencia Secondary (12 points) overcame Holy Cross College (five points) by a 3-1 margin in the other east zone fixture.

In the north zone, Blanchisseuse Secondary showed little remorse, as they ran up the scoreline in a 13-1 demolition of Belmont Secondary. Trinity College (Moka) edged Mucurapo West Secondary 2-0 and Tranquility Secondary defeated Diego Martin Central by a similar 2-0 margin.

In Tobago's boys' championship action on Tuesday, Signal Hill Secondary School (14 points) jumped to the top of the standings after a comprehensive 7-0 win over Pentecostal Light and Life. Scarborough Secondary (13 points) slipped to second spot following a 4-2 loss to Mason Hall Secondary (ten points). The two teams at the foot of the table – Roxborough Secondary and Goodwood Secondary – played to a 1-1 draw.

Meantime, action in Tobago's girls' championship heated up on Thursday, as Scarborough (19 points) opened up a five-point lead on their nearest competitors after blanking Mason Hall 3-0. TT youth forward J'eleisha Alexander starred for Scarborough as she netted a brace. Kaleah Duke scored the other goal for the zonal leaders. Signal Hill (14 points) and Bishop's High School (13 points) played to a goalless draw in a battle of second versus third.

In the east, Five Rivers (ten points) are leading the way among the girls owing to to a superior goal differential of +16. They secured a 7-0 win over El Dorado East.

Bishop's Anstey East (ten points) are hot on Five Rivers' heels as they earned a 7-1 win over St Augustine. Third-placed San Juan North Secondary (nine points) spanked table-proppers Barataria North Secondary 7-0.

In the north, St Joseph's Convent (Port of Spain) got the biggest margin of victory as they defeated Malick Secondary 10-0. Bishop's Anstey (PoS) beat Tranquility 4-1. Diego Martin Central and Holy Name Convent played to a gripping 3-3 draw.

Championship action resumes this weekend, with matches being played in Tobago.