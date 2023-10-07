Man killed by police in Palmiste

File photo -

A former murder accused was killed in a police-involved shooting in San Fernando on Friday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as Christopher “Stars” Noel, 35, of Sixth Company in New Grant. The police said at around 12. 30 pm, officers who were on exercise duties saw a car stopped along the SS Erin Road near Sir Lamont Avenue opposite Palmiste Park.

A man holding a gun got out of the car.

On seeing the police, the man, later identified as Noel, began to run, and the officers chased him.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the officers, who became fearful for their lives and shot him.

The police took Noel to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

Police said Noel had several matters pending in court and several previous convictions.

He was also a suspect in several home invasions in the Southern Division.

Investigations are ongoing.