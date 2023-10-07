Heatwave FC, Maloney Eagles unbeaten in EFA

Nathan Lewis -

Heatwave FC and FC Maloney Eagles currently lead the way after three rounds of matches in the Eastern Football Association (EFA) league campaign, with both teams registering three wins apiece.

Heatwave lead the standings thanks to their +7 goal differential. Maloney, last season's runners-up, have a +6 goal differential and sit in second spot. Malabar Young Stars FC, Trincity Nationals and CG Poseidon (all six points) occupy the next three spots on the ten-team table.

Last Sunday, Heatwave got a 3-0 win over Poseidon to hand their opponents their first loss of the campaign. Meanwhile, Maloney were involved in a ten-goal thriller, as they ended up on the right side of a 6-4 result against United Coaching Academy (UCA).

In their exciting win over UCA, Maloney got a pair of goals from both Teryke Johnson and Levin Caballero. Kervin Coa and former TT international Nathan Lewis scored the other goals for Maloney. Lewis has made over 20 appearances for the Soca Warriors and last represented TT in November 2019.

The sixth-placed Malabar FC got their first win in the EFA and were the biggest winners in round three, as they hammered SKHY FC 10-1. Malabar Young Stars also put on a fine scoring exhibition as they slammed seven unanswered goals past Creek SCC in a 7-0 drubbing. Trincity got a 4-2 win over Zebulun FC, and their main goal threat Jiron Francis currently leads all scorers across the league with six goals.

This Sunday, the fourth round of matches will be contested. Malabar Young Stars will meet Trincity in a battle between the third- and fourth-placed teams in Phase 1 Malabar from 6.30 pm. Heatwave will face Zebulun at the Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua from 5 pm. Maloney will tackle Poseidon at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe from 5pm.

The winner of the EFA competition will receive a $25,000 prize. The second-placed team will receive $15,000 and the third-placed team will pocket $10,000.