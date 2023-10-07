FilmTT: Fund helps boost local industry

Cast and crew of feature film Trinidad Remains: Lorena Pages, producer, left, Natasha Dack Ojumu, Lisa Wickham, and star actor Leonie Elliott, (Call The Midwife). Trinidad Remains was adjudged the Best Narrative Short Film at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival 2023. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Ltd (FilmTT) has said it continues to play a pivotal role in the development and advancement of the film and audiovisual sector through one of its flagship initiatives, the content creation and marketing fund.

The fund has been instrumental in nurturing local talent and elevating TT's film industry. It has provided vital financial backing to a diverse range of local film projects, empowering filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life, a media release said.

FilmTT general manager Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton said the investment "is not only driving cultural enrichment but also contributing to the diversification of the economy."

She said, "This initiative aligns perfectly with FilmTT's core strategic pillars, aimed at fostering a more vibrant and prosperous creative sector in the nation. We are dedicated to cultivating an improved and more ambitious local film sector through strategic investments and unwavering suppor. We are empowering TT's filmmakers to explore new horizons, tell unique stories, and make their mark on the global cinematic stage."

This fund is open to registered production companies or organisations based in TT creating content for exhibition that meet the aims and criteria of the fund. There are a range of project costs eligible for shooting, including research and development, production, exhibition costs, marketing and distribution support, sales agent fees, equipment rental, marketing and publicity costs (including print, online, PR), the release said.

By providing funding, resources, and guidance, FilmTT is opening doors for aspiring filmmakers and ensuring the world sees the rich tapestry of stories that TT has to offer, the release said.

FilmTT is inviting all stakeholders, from filmmakers to investors, to collaborate more on the creative and economic transformation ahead.

Over the past 12 months Film TT said some $250,000 from the fund has supported several film projects and creatives.

The recipients include:

Candice Lela Rolingson – feature film, Louti

Emily Smart and Cedric Smart – proof of concept film, The Incident, and feature film, A Shadow Legacy

Ryan C Khan – short film, Hey 19

Neisha Agostini – online series, Look Tobago

Scene Productions – online series, Mas Prep

Sonja Dumas – premiere of her directorial work, The Venerable, at New York African Diaspora International Film Festival.

Aisha Manrique – to attend the Voice Acting Conference in the US.

Garvin Luke – distribution

Michelle Mohammed – $30,000, feature film, Maria

Lisa Wickham – feature film, Trinidad Remains (TT/UK)

Nigel Thompson – feature film, TASPO –Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra (TT)

Savant Productions – feature film, 1990 (TT)

Grimrock Productions – feature film, Buckoo

Story Play – feature film, The Caddy Club (TT)

Stephen Edwards – series Sweet T&T

Akkel Charles – marketing

For more info: www.filmtt.co.tt or e-mail: info@filmtt.gov.tt.