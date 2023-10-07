Education not addressed

THE EDITOR: R.S Peters, in his book, Ethics and Education, states: Given that education suggests the intentional bringing about (of) a desirable state of mind in a morally unobjectionable manner, it is only too easy to conceive of education as a neutral process that is instrumental to something worthwhile which is extrinsic to it.”

I have tried to relate this philosophy on education, to the main features provided for in this year’s budget under the rubric of Education.

Suitable means test for needy students, to provide school supplies and a book grant of $1,000 to assist in meeting the costs of attendance at primary and secondary level, is one such feature.

A worthy initiative no doubt, but one which falls more within the realm of social welfare rather than education.

Technical and vocational programmes for sustainable development pathways. Yes, another worthwhile initiative but which falls better in the labour portfolio, rather than education. Training of teachers for primary and secondary schools. This a good but but demonstrates a teacher-centered approach to education rather than a student-centred approach.

School nutrition, falls within health and social welfare.

The budget did not fully address the intrinsic features of education. Like others, I understand why our educational system needs reform.

Imam Iqubal Hydal

Retired educator