Dantaye Gilbert nets 1st goal for Jong PSV
Former Presentation College (San Fernando) and San Juan Jabloteh midfielder Dantaye Gilbert scored his first goal for Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie on Friday, in a 3-2 loss to MVV Maastricht in Eindhoven, Holland.
The 18-year-old Gilbert came off the bench on the hour mark with the scores level at 1-1. The lanky midfielder then gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute as he headed past goalkeeper Thijs Lambrix from a right-side corner.
However, Jong PSV weren't able to hold on to take the three points, as the Maastricht team scored twice in quick succession in stoppage-time to grab a dramatic comeback win.
After nine matches, Jong PSV are currently 12th in the 20-team table with 13 points. Maastricht are 16th with ten points and have now snapped a five-game losing skid. The Eerste Divisie is the second-highest level of football competition in the Netherlands.
Gilbert was unveiled as a PSV player on September 4.
Comments
"Dantaye Gilbert nets 1st goal for Jong PSV"