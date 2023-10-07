Dantaye Gilbert nets 1st goal for Jong PSV

Jong PSV midfielder Dantaye Gilbert -

Former Presentation College (San Fernando) and San Juan Jabloteh midfielder Dantaye Gilbert scored his first goal for Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie on Friday, in a 3-2 loss to MVV Maastricht in Eindhoven, Holland.

The 18-year-old Gilbert came off the bench on the hour mark with the scores level at 1-1. The lanky midfielder then gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute as he headed past goalkeeper Thijs Lambrix from a right-side corner.

However, Jong PSV weren't able to hold on to take the three points, as the Maastricht team scored twice in quick succession in stoppage-time to grab a dramatic comeback win.

After nine matches, Jong PSV are currently 12th in the 20-team table with 13 points. Maastricht are 16th with ten points and have now snapped a five-game losing skid. The Eerste Divisie is the second-highest level of football competition in the Netherlands.

Gilbert was unveiled as a PSV player on September 4.