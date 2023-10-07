Cummings: Many youth training opportunities

Foster Cummings, Youth Development and National Service Minister. - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

FOSTER CUMMINGS, Minister of Youth Development and National Service, on Friday, urged youngsters to ignore any negativity from the Opposition but to instead train for better future careers through a variety of academic/vocational programmes provided by the State.

Speaking in the budget debate in the House of Representatives, he said the Government provided "free education from nursery to tertiary."

He focused on youth development, entrepreneurship and national service in his contribution.

Cummings said an initiative called Project Trending would help young entrepreneurs get their businesses online, citing 320 such intended beneficiaries.

The All Set programme would help youngsters get training at the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) on how to drive a backhoe, bulldozer, truck or excavator. Bridging Success was an initiative offered in liaison with the University of TT (UTT), he said.

Some 100 youngsters have graduated from a programme at the NESC to fix air-conditioning and refrigerators.

He said 26 schools had participated in a Forty Under Forty programme and assured Opposition MPs these schools were in both Government and Opposition constituencies.

Cummings said, "Our young people need role models. They give them hope and encouragement."

Looking at Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, he said, "I give the commitment they are coming to Tabaquite too. That's how the PNM operates."

Cummings announced $5 million towards a youth career/education caravan.

Forty acres of land at Mayo have been allocated to create a co-operative of new, small-scale operators in sustainable forms of agriculture.

He said a complex in Mausica will benefit 300 cadets by instilling values and skills for success.

Cummings said the MILAT programme trains over 100 young men yearly. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) had 700 graduates in 2022, with 900 enrolled in 2023, all learning various skills for new career opportunities.

He announced new transition homes across the country to help youngsters reaching age 18 transition from children's care homes and get skills training.

The El Dorado Apprenticeship Centre was being prepared as a new residential centre for young women to learn vocational skills.

He said the Youth Agriculture Homestead Programme and Shade House Project have helped 1,500 new farmers.

Cummings said Nedco helps young entrepreneurs with grants, loans, and business incubation.

He boasted that youth unemployment was reduced from 12.4 per cent to 6.2 per cent because of Government's efforts.

Cummings promised new legislation in Parliament for national service but emphasised it would be a voluntary programme.