Cops: 39% drop in serious crimes reported in Rio Claro district

-

The police have reported a 39 per cent reduction in serious crimes in the Rio Claro district, and they credited “collaborative efforts" for the “success.”

A police statement on Friday said Rio Claro police are solving eight of every ten reports of serious crimes like murders, robberies, larcenies, and narcotic offences.

They have a detection rate of 83 per cent.

Insp Rishi Ragbir of the Rio Claro police station provided the statistics at a recent town meeting at the Rio Claro West Secondary School, Rio Claro.

Ragbir cited statistics from the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch from January 1-September 30.

The statement said the police received 75 reports of serious crimes, compared to 123 last year. They recovered 21 guns compared to 17, arrested and charged four suspects for narcotics trafficking, and detected and issued over 700 traffic tickets, among other things.

The statement quoted Ragbir as saying the achievements would not have been possible without collaborative efforts in the district. He referred to the teamwork of municipal police, led by acting Insp Kathy-Ann Daly-Bowrin, and other key stakeholders.

Residents singled out law-enforcement personnel for their efforts in protecting and serving the community.

These included motorcyclist WPC Shurlana Loubon, Sgt Navin Maharaj and PCs Chris Rampersad and Brenton Mahabir of the Rio Claro CID.

However, the residents lamented gang activity issues, poor customer service, indiscriminate parking, and police escorts, praedial larceny, noise pollution, and home invasions, which they believe undermine the police’s efforts.

Some residents also challenged the statistics, questioning whether underreporting was possible, owing to a lack of police trust and confidence.

In response, Insp Ragbir revealed that with the Eastern Division led by Snr Supt Ryan Khan, over 600 police have undergone customer-service training this year. He said this is an ongoing exercise to improve people’s interactions with law enforcement.

Ragbir said introducing traffic police within key areas has positively affected commuting woes.

He said though praedial larceny remains a priority, the community has a role in assisting the police in nabbing offenders, as many of the farming communities are remote, and the geographical mass of the police district is a challenge.

The police also encouraged residents to continue forming and joining neighbourhood watch and WhatsApp groups, which, in the recent past, have proven fruitful in addressing some of the minor issues in the community.

This, as well as joining and working with the station council, Snr Supt Khan said, will ensure residents can make a meaningful contribution to how they are policed.

He added that through this channel, residents can also petition for police accountability and adequate feedback on matters if needed.

Khan told residents not to see the police as their enemies but as their friends, while encouraging families to take their roles and responsibilities seriously to avoid societal decay.

He said anyone dissatisfied with their local police can report to his office at the Sangre Grande police station.

People can also report crimes anonymously at 555 or via Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

ASPs Doodnath Jankee and Anthony Beharry also attended the meeting.