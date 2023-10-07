Cariah hits half-century in abandoned practice match

Kjorn Ottley bats for the Yannic Cariah XI in a Red Force practice match against a Joshua Da Silva XI, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, Friday. - Roger Jacob

Yannic Cariah scored a half-century on Friday in a TT Cricket Board practice match, but rain had the final say at the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Only 38 overs were possible in the contest between a Yannic Cariah XI against the Joshua Da Silva XI, as the national players get ready for the Regional Super50 tournament.

After being inserted to bat, the Cariah XI lost opener Evin Lewis to a first-ball "duck" caught and bowled by pacer Anderson Phillip. Number-three batsman Tion Webster followed soon after for six, as Phillip made further inroads.

Amir Jangoo joined opener Kjorn Ottley at the crease, and the pair pushed the score to 76 when the latter fell to Samuel Roopnarine for a brisk 43 off 51 balls (five fours, two sixes).

Cariah and Jangoo put on 38 runs for the fourth wicket before leg-spinner Imran Khan intervened to dismiss Jangoo for 39 (50 balls).

Cariah lost partners Mark Deyal (27) and Khary Pierre (25), but took the attack to the opposition with two fours and three sixes, in a defiant 59 off 56 balls. Off-spinner Jyd Goolie ended his stay and then removed Jayden Seales first ball, to make it 212 for eight, before rain ended the match.