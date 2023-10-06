T&TEC denies low voltage claims

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is denying reports of a systemic low-voltage problem across the country.

The denial comes after Princes Town MP Barry Padarath called on T&TEC’s general manager to “level with the population” on low-voltage reports throughout the country over the past two weeks.

Padarath said constituents as well as other citizens were reporting low voltage that damaged appliances and equipment. He said the low voltage was not isolated, since several areas reported frequent dips in electricity.

In a media release issued on Thursday, T&TEC said it noted Padarath's statements.

“We categorically state that there is no generalised issue of low-voltage problems on the electricity grid.”

T&TEC said while voltage fluctuations occur “from time to time,” incoming reports are treated as an emergency.

It said voltage fluctuations may be caused by sudden increases in a customer’s load above what the building was designed for, such as installing air condition units or other high-load equipment and appliances.

It encouraged customers to hire a licensed electrician before making any such changes.

The company said customers who experience voltage fluctuations should make a formal report via its 24/7 call centre, 800 TTEC (8832), so an immediate investigation can be done.

It said reports are resolved within the requisite times stipulated by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC).

According to the RIC’s quality of service standards, on receiving a voltage complaint, T&TEC is required to visit (where deemed necessary) within 24 hours and correct the problem.