Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Carter 8th in World Cup 50m final

Dylan Carter -

Defending champion Dylan Carter finished eighth in the final of the 50m freestyle event at the FINA World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Berlin, Germany, on the first day of competition on Friday.

Swimming in lane three, Carter, who copped a staggering nine gold medals at the 2022 World Cup, was the last swimmer to touch the wall in Friday's final, in a time of 23.79 seconds.

The final was won by Australia's Isaac Cooper, who clocked 21.93 seconds. US swimmer Michael Andrew finished second in 22.03 seconds. Dutch swimmer Stan Pijnenburg (22.04 seconds) finished third.

Earlier on Friday, Carter won heat eight ahead of Pijnenburg, in a time of 22.20 seconds.

In the final, though, Carter was well off the pace in lane three, and also finished well behind the seventh-placed swimmer Shioura Shinri (22.46 seconds).