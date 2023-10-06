Teachers need more support

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: World Teachers Day has been celebrated annually on October 5 since 1994.

The theme of this year's observances was, The teachers we need, for the education we want: the global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.

There are roughly 93.7 million teachers worldwide, and approximately 16,000 in Trinidad and Tobago – from early childhood to tertiary. Teachers help prepare our children for the future.

They do not just teach them to read and write, they teach them to think smart, co-operate, solve conflict, appreciate our diversity, and respect every one's human rights.

Teachers are integral to helping young people tackle the big 21st-century problems – conflict, climate change, sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, natural disasters and the challenges and opportunities of our world.

Transformation of the education system is impossible if teachers are not well-equipped for their job.

There are many professionally-trained teachers, graduates of our major universities, who are not yet hired or who have not been placed in positions commensurate with their qualifications.

These young people have the potential to address the aspirations of our vulnerable and marginalised students. The Ministry of Education has acknowledged in its new education policy the many challenges within our system that must be addressed.

These include attention to the student services division, which caters to the needs of our special students, an efficient substitute teacher system, an increase in technical/vocational education, and a student-centred approach to teaching and learning.

Student-centred teaching places the child rather than an exam at the centre of the teaching/learning process and has the capacity to engage and support a wide range of learners in any classroom. These objectives cannot be fulfilled without high quality personnel.

To do so, the profession must have conditions which attract our bright young people as well as those mature persons who have a calling to the profession. For teaching to attract dedicated professionals, there must be a commitment to continuing teacher education, opportunities for mentorship, and job security.

On World Teachers Day, we we do not just appreciate the work of teachers, but their rights to decent pay, good working conditions and excellent professional education. Without this support, TT will not be able to attract the high-quality workers needed for this demanding profession.

The TT Association of Teacher Educators (TTATE) recognises the importance of teachers’ work, and calls on the State and all parties to fully support their professional demands including the desire for decent jobs. TT needs all its teachers, along with qualified, competent teacher-educators, if we are to transform our education system.

DR ROWENA KALLOO

President, TTATE