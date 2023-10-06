Teach children safety skills

THE EDITOR: In recent times, we have lost a number of children to incidents that, to some extend, could have been prevented. As a parent, I felt the hurt and pain the parents of these children experienced.

We the adults need to always keep our "parenting" skills sharp just as we would our professional and academic knowledge for our daily jobs and careers.

Parenting and guardianship are the most important jobs we hold.

It is therefore our responsibility, as parents and responsible citizens, to safeguard children and teach them safety and survival skills.

In every home and school children should be taught about safety and protection measures. As a parent, you should take an active interest in your children and listen to them. Teach them that they can be assertive in order to protect themselves against abduction and exploitation.

Most importantly, make your home a place of trust and support. Together we can protect our future generation by teaching them to be smart, strong, and safe.

A parent is the best person to teach a child about personal safety. Age and maturity matter.

There is no perfect age when parents should begin teaching children about personal safety. A child’s ability to comprehend and practise safety skills is affected by age, educational, and developmental levels.

Listen to your children. Know their daily activities and habits. Listen to what they like and what they do not like. Encourage open communication. Let your children know they can talk to you about any situation.

Reassure them that their safety is your main priority. Get involved, know where they are at all times. Your children should check in with you if there is a change in plans. There is no substitute for your attention and supervision.

Practise safety skills together and rehearse safety drills until they become second nature. Safety at home is also very important. According to raising children.net, “as your child grows and learns to climb and open things, you need to be alert for new hazards.”

You will probably need to make some changes to ensure your home remains a safe and creative place for children to play and explore. Along with supervision and a safe environment, you can also improve home safety by teaching your child about what is safe and what is not.

Child safety is our priority and we should not take it lightly. Let us take the time to keep our child safety knowledge up to par by always studying and researching ways to improve on this crucial responsibility that we as parents and adults hold.

