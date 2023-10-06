Security guard shot dead at Chaguanas workplace

A security guard was shot and killed outside his workplace in Chaguanas on Thursday night.

Shami Soogrim, 61, worked with Transit Protection Services Ltd.

The shooting happened in the car park of Massy Stores at Brentwood in Chaguanas on Thursday at around 8 pm.

Soogrim, of Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas, died on the spot.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) visited and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.