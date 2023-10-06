San Fernando doctor fined for drug trafficking

A 29-year-old doctor has been fined $14,000 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

Police say Andell Jaggernath, of Diamond Village, San Fernando, was held with ecstasy, ketamine and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Police on patrol in Valencia on Tuesday saw a white Hyundai Tucson parked on the Eastern Main Road.

They stopped to speak with the occupants and detected a strong scent of cannabis coming from it.

On searching the vehicle, they discovered a black drawstring bag on the back seat containing nine transparent plastic packets.

Two packets contained a powder-like substance, six contained a brown translucent, solid substance, and in the other was dried plant-like material resembling dried mushrooms. Police also found a square plastic container containing similar plant material.

The men were detained, and during questioning the driver said the items –1.6 grammes of ketamine, 1.7 grammes of ecstasy and 5.3 grammes of mushrooms – were for his recreational use.

Jaggernath appeared before Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael to answer drug charges, including possession of mushrooms for the purposes of trafficking, possession of ecstasy and possession of ketamine.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $6,000 for the mushroom-trafficking charge, $4,500 for possession of ecstasy, and $3,500 for the possession of ketamine.

Jaggernath was given six months to pay the fine or will serve nine months' hard labour in default.