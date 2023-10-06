Rio Claro man on rape charge gets bail

A 57-year-old man was granted $150,000 surety bail after being charged with raping a woman.

Truck driver Majeed Ghany faced Rio Claro magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey on Friday and was not called to enter a plea, as the charge was indictable.

The accused, of Brothers Road in Rio Claro, is alleged to have done the act on September 25 at a location in the area.

However, his attorney, Ashton Dinanath, told the court the defence has footage evidence showing that Ghany was elsewhere on the date of the alleged offence.

The attorney added he was anxious to start the matter.

PC Kalicharan laid the charge, and Sgt Arjoon prosecuted.

The magistrate adjourned the case to November 3.