Moca FC boot Defence Force out Caribbean Cup

- Grevic Alvarado

Defence Force FC said goodbye to the Concacaf Caribbean Cup on Wednesday night after losing 0-2 to Moca FC of the Dominican Republic at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain.

Two defensive errors in the second half condemned the TT Premier Football League champions, who needed to win to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

The army/coast guard unit took the reins of the game from the opening whistle, but could not follow through on the clear opportunities they had in front of the visitors' goal.

But the Dominican team were not as profligate as their hosts as they took advantage of Defence Force FC's two defensive failures.

First was Gustavo Ascona in the 63rd minute with a counter-attack, sending a low cross into the penalty area which the defence could not clear, and left the ball for the forward to score.

Defence Force coach Lloyd Andrews tried to lift his team with several changes in the offence, but discouragement and desperation to tie the game gave chances to the visitors.

In extra time, Ronaldo de Peña added the insurance goal for Moca FC, from another counter-attack.

At the end of the game, the local players were disappointed by the defeat, which left them out of the next phase of the tournament.

With its victory, Moca FC reached nine points to to take second place in the group.

Cavalier FC advanced to the next phase as first in the area with ten points. Defence Force ended with five points, Golden Lion of Martinique had three points, while cellar-placed AC PoS had one point.

The two TT teams, Defence Force FC and AC PoS, had their hopes of taking part in the next Concacaf Champions League dashed.

Andrews said he was very disappointed by the result. He said he had asked his players to give 100 per cent, and if that effort was their maximum then he was fine.

He said scoring goals has been a problem the entire tournament, similar to AC PoS.

"We were hoping tonight would have been the night to click and score three, four goals," he said.

Andrews, who prior to the match said Army had the "key" to unlock Moca's defence, said the aim was for midfielders to be swift in joining the attack and to use the width of the field.

"It did not work as we would have liked. However, we got some half chances that could have turned into three points We didn't take it and suffered the consequences by losing the game."

Although claiming he was not blaming anyone, Andrews criticised the performance of attacking midfielder Reon Moore, saying he did not play even 50 per cent of his capacity. "When one of your so-called franchise players don't perform even 50 per cent. Even if he had performed 50 per cent of how he normally performs, might have been in a better place. That did not happen, can't blame anybody now."

Andrews lamented the dropped points against Cavalier FC of Jamaica in the opening game of the season. That match ended 1-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, despite Defence Force dominating proceedings.

Andrews said the focus now will be getting his players some rest before defending their title in the second edition of the TT Premier Football League. (with reporting by Stephon Nicholas)