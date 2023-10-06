Mexican cyclist Frayre doubles up on the avenue

Mexican Eder Frayre on his way to victory in division one of the Cycling on The Avenue, at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Mexican Olympic cyclist Eder Frayre added to his victory in the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) as he copped the 26-lap main event at the ninth edition of the popular Cycling on the Avenue in Woodbrook on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old Frayre pipped American rider and 2022 TICC winner Jonathan Brown to the 2023 TICC crown on Sunday. On Wednesday night, Frayre was in a class of his own as he pulled away from a competitive field in the last few laps to cruise to victory on the avenue. The night’s main event was reduced from 30 to 26 laps owing to time constraints.

The closing event had international and local talents at the starting line. TT’s 15-time road champion and TICC second runner-up Emile Abraham was one of the title hopefuls. TT endurance cyclist Akil Campbell was also in the 26-lap feature event, along with 2012 Olympic sprint semifinalist Njisane Phillip.

There was no stopping the Legion of Los Angeles cyclist Frayre though, as he tore up Ariapita Avenue to ride away with the $4,000 first prize. Raiders’ Adam Alexander emerged from a crowded pack to grab second place. The US pair of Garvin Hladly and Brown finished in third and fourth spot respectively. Campbell, who represented Heatwave, finished in seventh spot.

The division two race, which was a 15-lap event, was won by Raiders cyclist Daniel Azate, who also walked away with the prize for the best junior rider. Azate was closely followed in second position by his Raiders teammate Jadian Neaves. Evolution Academy’s Nathan Alexander finished in third spot and Guyanese rider Aaron Newton finished fourth.

US-based TT women’s pro rider Alexi Ramirez finished fifth overall in division two and was the first female cyclist to pedal over the line. Pharmaco’s Makaira Wallace, who represented TT at the World Junior Cycling Championships in August, finished second. Third-place went to her Pharmaco teammate Stephanie Clarke.

Raiders’ cyclist Aaron Dowridge won the division two prize for the best 40-and-over rider, with Heatwave’s Marc Ogiste winning the award in the 50-and-over category.

The junior athletes weren’t left out of the action as supporters flooded the avenue to get a taste of the event which was returning after a four-year hiatus. The aspiring primary and secondary school athletes had their endurance and mettle tested in the challenging duathlon events which took the shape of a run-cycle-run format.

In the secondary school duathlon event (800m run, 2.6km bike, 800m run), Maple Leaf International’s Noah Teixeira won the boys’ 16-and-over category ahead of Debe Secondary’s Kevin Lewis. Ashlee Thomas won the girls’ 16-and-over duathlon.

In the boys’ 14-15 duathlon, Jaydon Alexander emerged as the winner. In the girls’ equivalent, St Joseph’s Convent’s Kylee Young led a one-two finish ahead of her schoolmate Charlotte Bayne.

Holy Name Convent had a one-two finish of their own in the girls’ 13-and-under duathlon, as Maleah Butler crossed the finish line ahead of Gianna Pichery. In the boys’ 13-and-under event, Lukas Clarke copped first place.

In the primary schools’ 11-and-over duathlon (400m run, 1.3km bike, 400m run), Dunross Prep’s Alex Waterman won the boys’ race. Malina Lopez won the girls’ 11-and-over race.

The boy’s nine-to-ten duathlon, which covered a similar distance to the 11-and-over race, was won by Reon Sheppard. Stella Scott won the girls’ race.

The under-eight age group also thrilled patrons on their course (200m run, 1.3km bike, 200m run). Lillie Balkissoon emerged as the girls’ winner in the under-eight duathlon. San Fernando Boys’ Jaheel Jacob won the boys’ under-eight duathlon.

Promoter and former TT cyclist Michael Phillips said he was elated with the return of the event.

“I’m really happy to have had a successful Cycling on the Avenue event. Thanks to all my sponsors and the spectators,” Phillips said in a brief chat with Newsday. “We’re really happy to celebrate and see the excellence on display.

“We need to keep activities like this going because we need good news. The people who make bad news work very hard at it. They work long hours. And if we don’t make twice the effort, we are not going to combat it.”