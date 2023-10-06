Met Office downgrades yellow alert to green

In this file photo, people on the move on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The second yellow-level adverse-weather notice from the Meteorological Service, which was issued on Thursday and was due to last until Friday at 6 pm, has been discontinued.

In a statement on Friday, the Met Office downgraded its alert to a green level. It said conditions have settled and chances of significant rain and thunderstorms have been significantly reduced owing to a stable atmosphere.

On Thursday it said sporadic showers and rain of varying intensities caused by an active tropical wave were expected to persist throughout Friday.

The Met Office urges citizens to monitor changes in the weather.