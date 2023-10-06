​Man, 20, stabbed in brawl with students in Point Fortin

The San Fernando General Hospital. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A fight outside a fast-food outlet in Point Fortin on Thursday afternoon has left a 20-year-old man hospitalised with stab wounds.

The police said a fight broke out between the man and a group of students from the Point Fortin East Secondary School (also known as PFC) around 3.30 pm near Church’s Texas Chicken Ltd at Main Road.

The police said the man attacked a male student, and other students went to rescue him. A security guard from Amalgamated Security Ltd also intervened.

During the brawl, the man was stabbed twice, in his stomach and back. The police said he suffered a punctured lung. He was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital and was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The security guard and a schoolboy had minor bruises.

The police interviewed several people, but no one was arrested.

The police hope to use CCTV footage to solve the case.

W/Cpl Gordon is leading investigations.