Kamla must call for leadership referendum

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: There is only one simple solution to dealing with the criticisms the UNC political leader has been facing regarding her chances of winning the general election given recent previous electoral results.

The simple solution would be to have a referendum on her leadership. Such a move should be pursued for two reasons.

A referendum on Mrs Persad-Bissessar's leadership will first provide party members a chance to reaffirm their support for her as UNC leader going into the 2025 general election.

Secondly, it could silence the sceptics and naysayers plus give the party enough time to unify behind their leader and properly prepare a strategy for winning the general election.

Cracks and fissures in the party need to be repaired immediately. The dynamics have changed since the previous leadership election, and an increasing number of members are publicly doubting the incumbent leader's ability to lead the party to victory in the 2025 election.

Only Persad-Bissessar has the ability to put an end to the infighting and reunite the party's rank and file.

If she truly cares about her supporters and the party, Persad-Bissessar must bite the bullet and call a referendum on her leadership to give supporters the chance to extend her term and give the party time to mend its divisions before the next election.

DAVID STEED

Via e-mail