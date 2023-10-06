Crosby's Fifty-ish goes to Cipriani College

Nikki Crosby -

Nikki Crosby's Fifty-ish... Hottt AF! shows had the audience in awe at Queen's Hall, last weekend, earning her, thunderous applause and a standing ovation. The venue was packed on both nights, a media release said.

The show goes to Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, Valsayn, this weekend, on October 7, at 8.30 pm, and October 8, at 6:30 pm.

At fifty-ish, Crosby isn't just hot in terms of looks, her wit and humour are on fire too, the release said.

Tickets are available at all advertised outlets, at Cipriani College box office from 12 pm-6 pm or online