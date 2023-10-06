Cops find gun, cocaine after shooting suspect in Chaguanas

Kerron Alexis -

Police say cocaine, a gun and ammunition were found in the car in which Kerron Alexis, son of reputed gangster Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis, was travelling when he was shot on Thursday.

Alexis was injured in a police-involved shooting around 2.15 pm near Dass Branch Trace, Chaguanas.

Police said Central Division Gang Unit officers were on patrol when they saw a white Toyota Axio speeding along the Southern Main Road.

Police followed the car until it stopped, and announced their presence.

The driver allegedly pointed a gun at them while being interviewed.

The release said in keeping with the TTPS use-of-force policy, police fired several shots at the car, which drove for a short distance before stopping.

Police searched it and found cocaine and a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

The three male occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.

Alexis remains warded under police guard.

Alexis’s brothers, father and uncle were all shot dead in separate incidents over the past seven years.

His brother, Umar Alexis, was one of two men killed at Bhagaloo Street, Enterprise in April.

His stepbrother Colin “Kudoes” Alexis was gunned down two years earlier, while sitting in his car at Jack Terrace, Enterprise.

Alexis’s father, who faced several criminal charges but was never convicted, was killed in a shootout seven years ago after a feud with gang members in the community.

His uncle Mervyn Alexis was gunned down six months later while standing at the side of the road in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

In other crime-related news, Gang and Intelligence Unit officers also discovered cocaine during an exercise on Friday morning, between 12.30 am and 2 am, in Aranguez.

They saw a man standing near a white Mazda car parked on Johnny King Road. He ran off into nearby bushes when he saw the police.

Police saw one of the car’s rear windows was broken and the ignition had been tampered with. They found two black packets containing two kilogrammes of cocaine in the car.

Investigations are ongoing.