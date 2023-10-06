Classes resume at 2 San Fernando schools after bomb scare

In this file photo a Naparima Girls High school student makes her way to school. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Bomb scares at two secondary schools in San Fernando on Thursday temporarily disrupted classes.

The communications unit of the Presbyterian Church of TT (PCTT) confirmed that classes resumed "as normal."

A statement from PCTT on Friday said Naparima Girls' High School and Naparima College each got bomb threats via the schools' e-mail.

"At both schools, the principal, crisis management team, and staff all calmly went through the evacuation procedure with all students and personnel on their respective compounds," the statement said.

"At Naparima Girls' High School, the girls were safely taken to the Susumachar Presbyterian Church, where they remained under the supervision and care of all staff until given the all clear from the bomb squad to return to school."

At Naparima College, after ensuring the safety of the auditorium, students and staff gathered there, owing to the bad weather.

The bomb squad cleared the compounds, and teachers and students returned to their classes unhindered by the events.

PCTT thanked the fire and police, including the bomb squad, as well as the emergency health personnel for their prompt and efficient response.

PCTT also thanked the acting principals of both schools, Karen Bally and Roger Ali, and their staff "for their guidance and leadership throughout these events."

The statement added that the Presbyterian Secondary Schools Board of Education continues to work with all its principals to ensure the safety and security of all students and teachers "on our compound at all times."