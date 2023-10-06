Change absurd 'no short pants' rule

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As human-caused climate change pushes the Met Services to issue yet another hot spell warning to the end of October, I write to appeal to the authorities to revoke the absurd “no short pants” rule applicable in government offices.

I recently visited the St James licensing office and on entering, was greeted with, “Yuh cyah come in here like dat,” by a female security officer.

I asked, “what do you mean?” to which the curt reply was, “no short pants,” as she pointed to my legs.

In my view, I was decently attired in clean dress shorts, sports shoes and socks, and a polo-neck shirt. I never expected this rebuff.

I tried to explain that with climate change and global warming, I was suitably attired, especially for a tropical country. This earned me "the look" from the officer – a combination of incomprehension and. "Like you trying to mamaguy me or what?"

I tried a different tack. I told her I had dressed like this to do business in the US and UK and everything was fine.

She was resolute: "That may be so elsewhere, sir, but not in Trinidad government offices!” Defeated, I left.

One evening last week, I visited a pub on Ariapita Avenue, again dressed in shorts. On entry, I paused with trepidation as I saw a sign which said, "No shorts, no sleeveless, no slippers, no visible underwear.” The latter made me laugh.

However, I was relieved that I was not challenged by the security guard at the entrance. On looking around, I could see a large number of patrons similarly attired and concluded management must have pragmatically instructed their security to ignore the "no shorts" part of the sign.

This made eminent sense, given the record hot weather we are experiencing, and given that much of the place was an open-air veranda.

If we are serious as a country about addressing climate change and adapting to the increasing frequency of extreme heat and high humidity, changing this nonsensical rule about not wearing shorts into government offices and private-sector establishments ought to be a no-brainer.

Similarly, it would also make sense to implement policies to not run the AC at such low temperatures in government offices that staff must wear extra warm clothes and clients are uncomfortable and freezing cold.

This would also decrease the carbon footprint of these offices.

It is ironic that temperate countries have adjusted their rules. When I visited the UK last year during a hot spell, every day I saw thousands of office workers going to work in shorts!

Dr C JAMES HOSPEDALES

Former Carpha director