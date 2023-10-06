Capitol Hill chaos

BEFORE THIS week, if you asked someone outside of America what the role of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives was, few might have been able to say. That is about to change.

Kevin McCarthy’s dramatic and unprecedented ouster, due to a far-right revolt within the Republican party, heralds a new era of chaos at the heart of US governance. The implications, both practical and symbolic, are dire.

At no other point in history have American lawmakers removed the Speaker. The ease with which this was done, after Mr McCarthy had fought so hard to secure the position, is an ill omen. He lasted less than nine months.

The Speaker is the presiding officer of the US House of Representatives – the lower chamber of the Congress – but is also the de-facto leader of the majority party. The role is a fusion of procedural and policy-making functions, forming the nuts and bolts of the implementation of political party ideology.

Unlike what pertains in Westminster, the US Speaker is in the political gayelle.

One of the unintended side-effects of Donald Trump’s presidency was that the role of Speaker, who is second in the US presidential line of succession, arguably became even more important.

Nancy Pelosi, Mr McCarthy’s predecessor, burnished her reputation in the post, often protesting in the chamber against Mr Trump and initiating two impeachments against him which were eventually voted down in the Senate.

Shortly before the House majority shifted in favour of Republicans, Ms Pelosi, a Democrat, also made a controversial trip to Taiwan last year, amid friction between Washington and Beijing.

Mr McCarthy, who assumed the role in January after 15 ballots and amid much back-dealing with his party’s hardliners, never really had the chance to make an impression.

His removal came after he helped to avert a US government shutdown over the weekend, allowing a spending package that dropped aid to Ukraine to be passed, largely on the strength of Democratic membership.

For this sin, he was punished by a small far-right flank of his own party, a group that is increasingly opposed to US spending on Ukraine, but wishes for even deeper spending cuts.

The ouster means it will be harder for whoever sits in the chair to freely negotiate compromises in future, and will deepen the sense of polarisation in the US ahead of what is already shaping up to be an acrimonious US presidential election cycle.

It also increases the likelihood of crippling US government shutdowns, which could shrink US spending, impact the recovery of the global economy and block funding to key security initiatives. While Republicans hold their country hostage, the rest of the world will have to pay the price.