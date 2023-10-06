Brass 2 The World launches Ms McCarty Party

The 2024 band launch will showcase McCarty Party in tribute to Tobago's calypsonian King Wellington. -

Brass 2 The World's Carnival mas project Blow Mano Blow will launch its Carnival Monday presentation Ms McCarty Party on October 21 at Estate 101, Maraval.

A media release said, the theme of next year’s presentation, Ms McCarty Party, shines light on the prowess of Tobago’s King Wellington – an artiste who was born into music and has contributed immensely to the calypso artform.

Wellington’s Ms McCarty Party was the last song played by Mano Marcellin’s Brass Orchestra. Marcellin died in 2017, but the euphoria of his brass band engagement lives on as Blow Mano Blow pays homage to this great musician and bandleader annually.

Marcellin’s son Burt Marcellin leads the organisation. For him, and those who have committed to the cause, it’s more than business.

“This is important for not just the act of keeping Mano Marcellin’s name and legacy alive, but also the legacies of so many creative geniuses who’ve played a pivotal role in the history of our Carnival,” said marketing liaison for the band, Charlene Clarke, said in the release.

The experience, while still in its embryonic stage, provides an alternative to the typical near-nude Carnival showcase that plasters the streets of the capital annually, the release said.

“There should be something for everyone in our Carnival. The live brass on the road is a part of our tradition that should have never faded away. The live music, complete with stringed and horned instruments is necessary as we present our uniqueness to the globe, albeit, amid a smorgasbord of carnival copies around the hemisphere,” the release said.

For patrons at the launch, live entertainment will come from Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons, Viking Ding Dong, Bitts, Snakey, Sanell Dempster, Woodbrook Playboys Steel Orchestra, and others, the release said.

“We can guarantee a truly exciting fusion of contemporary ideas and traditional mainstays – all of which define the beauty that is Trinidad and Tobago,” said Clarke.

The launch takes place from 8 pm-2 am.

For more info: visit facebook.com/blowmanoblow.