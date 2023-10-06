Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour at Naparima Bowl

The cast of Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour. -

The RR Production team will present Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on October 7 and 8.

Bacchanal, Bobol & Bad Behaviour is a comedy that features a cast that includes, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Debra Boucaud Mason, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Kearn Samuel, Zo-Mari Tanker, Jayron Remy, Andrew Friday and Scott Gonzales.

It is directed by the award-winning directors, Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

What would you do if you stumbled upon US$2 million by mistake? Only to later discover that the money is tied to criminal activities. Henry (played by Ragoobarsingh) decides to seize the money and escape with his wife.

Discover the unfolding events as the owner, a corrupt police officer, and another official enter the scene. The latter informs Henry's wife that her husband was murdered by the money's owner.

Can Henry evade danger and hold onto the cash? Get ready for a wild escapade that intertwines criminals, cops, and a couple in a hilariously chaotic series of unforeseen events.

Tickets are available at advertised outlets or at Naparima Bowl box office 12-6 pm or can also be purchased online.