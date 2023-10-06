5,000 to compete at Scotia Women Against Breast Cancer 5K

In this file photo participants line up for the start of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K event in 2018. -

THE annual Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K takes off at 4pm on Saturday with 5,000 participants expected at the starting line at Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

This year's event is a historic one as it is the first year that men are being allowed to compete. It will be the first in-person race since 2019, owing to the pandemic.

There will be a 30-minute warm-up starting at 3.30 pm before the participants make their way to the finish line at Queen's Park Savannah.

The event is one of the most popular in the country, not only because of its charitable effort but the keen competition and camaraderie. Proceeds will be donated to the TT Cancer Society.

Scotiabank manager, communications, Cindy Mohammed is looking forward to this year's event and the funds that will be raised to help in the fight against cancer.

She recently told Newsday, "Cancer is a disease that affects so many and we know this event holds a special place in our hearts. We pay homage to the survivors who will join us on the day and thank our sponsors and participants for their support as they come out in their numbers to help raise awareness of the importance of early screening.”

The Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer programme has been in existence for over 20 years. It involves two hallmark events – Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament and the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K.