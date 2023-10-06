3 charged with Central Bank worker's murder denied bail

File photo -

Three men, two from Arima and the other from Valencia, faced a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday, charged with the August 10 murder of 33-year-old Darren Nandlal and other offences.

The accused men are Keston Neals and Kamron Scipio, both 34, of Phase Two, La Horquetta, and Jathan Joseph, 30, of Cassava Drive, La Plata, Valencia.

They appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie, who denied bail and remanded them into police custody.

As well as the murder, the police charged them with having a gun and ammunition, having the gun and ammunition to endanger lives, common assault, false imprisonment and robbery with violence.

The magistrate adjourned the case to November 11.

Cpl Ramoutar of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) laid the charges.

Nandlal, who worked at the Central Bank, was shot dead at his in-laws' home at Orange Field Road in Carapichaima. The police contend that on August 10 at around 7 pm, armed intruders entered the house after accosting a man, 80, at the front of the house.

They took the man's cell phone and money.

One intruder walked past him into the room where Nandlal and a female relative were. Nandlal pushed the door from the inside to keep the stranger out, but the intruder shot and killed him. The attackers then ran out.

That same night, police arrested the three accused in the San Raphael district. The police searched the parked car they were in on the roadside and allegedly found a Glock 17 pistol, a magazine containing nine rounds of .9 mm ammunition, and house-breaking implements.

PCs Sylvester and De Matas immediately arrested the occupants.

On September 6, Homicide Bureau police executed warrants on the men while they were in prison.