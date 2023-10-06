11 Trinidad and Tobago artists in Barbados Tattoo Fest

Shane from Studio Fx is one of the TT artists participating in this weekend at the Barbados Tattoo Fest. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Barbados Tattoo Fest 2023 will feature 11 artists from Trinidad and Tobago in the two-day event on October 7-8.

Dominic Jaglal, CEO and founder of the festival, said: “The stage is set for the convergence of creativity, culture and art.”

It will be the third edition of the festival, which takes place at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, St Michael.

“It will be similar to a concert. A hub of music and performance where the world of tattoos and art meet in an extraordinary showcase to highlight elite tattoo artists from both the local and international scenes. Lucky attendees will be able to get tattooed by some industry superstars while partying to various DJs and enjoying local cuisine.”

Jaglal said there will be more than 60 artists.

“It will be a great opportunity for TT artists to showcase their talent and the growth of local art.”

TT tattoo artists Korry, Wendel, Ramon and Shane from Studio Fx have participated in the festival before, winning several individual awards.

“TT has incredible talent when it comes to tattoos, and this is an opportunity for some of the artists to gain significant exposure on a larger scale, and also gives these artists the opportunity to capitalise on their talents by earning substantial income. People who love getting tattoos will pay for the best.”

Jaglal highlighted the success of the last TT Tattoo Festival and hopes the one in Barbados will be similar.

TT artists taking part:

Jason – Inkcredable Ink God

Trevor – Inkwerx Tattoos Trinidad

Tree – King Inks Tattoos

Korry – 1st Class Tattoo Studios

Wendel – Legendary Inkerz

Kenny – Inkconcepts Tattoos

Ramon – Mad Men Ink

Shane – Studio Fx

Daryl – 868 Inkedup Tattoos

Suprya – Suprya's Beauty Lounge

Akeem – Body Art & Soul Tattoo Studios