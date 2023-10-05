What about a bonus for us women?

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert is congratulated after his 2023/2034 budget presentation by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds at Parliament, Port of Spain on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Congratulations on the near $60 billion national budget. But,it appears Mr Colm Imbert forgot all the other important people of this great nation! The women, Mr Imbert!

We, the women of TT, are the ones who make this country such a great one. Remember the song Denyse Plummer (rest in peace) sang about women? Yes, woman is boss!

Women are the great numbers in the dance halls, in the fetes, in the PTA meetings, in all the workshops, in the concert halls, in the supermarkets, shopping centres and in the markets on weekend. We are the backbone of the family.

We are the vendors, the sales clerks, the cooks, the chief cooks and bottle-washers, and we make our men look good before they even step out of the home!

We ensure the bills are paid in the house, the food is purchased, carried, loaded (sometimes on our shoulders), off-loaded in the kitchens, cleaned, packed, cooked, served and the wares, including all the pots and pans, are washed.

We ensure our children are well cared for. Motherhood is a job until we die.

We deserve a bonus too, for all of our hard work. Even when we retire, a woman's work does not end. It does not stop, we continue paying bills too!

So Mr Imbert, sir, please consider giving a bonus to all the women of sweet TT, not just those who work in the public service. All our women deserve a "thank you" bonus. And we look forward to this treat for before Christmas also!

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant