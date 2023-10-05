Warrior profile: Real Gill, 20, motivated to play abroad

Trinidad and Tobago's Real Gill dribbles the ball past Matt Miazga of United States during their Gold Cup game at Bank of America Stadium on July 2, in Charlotte, North Carolina. -

WINGER Real Gill, 20, has dreams of one day stepping out onto a plush-green European football field, donned in colours of a top-flight club. Gill had a trial in July in Belgium with SK Beveren.

The talented right-footer has already notched four senior caps and anticipates a return to the national setup, under head coach Angus Eve, when the Concacaf Nations League A resumes next Friday, at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, against Guatemala.

He last represented TT at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup with appearances against St Kitts and Nevis (3-0) and USA (0-6).

The skilful midfielder shone domestically with Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the Ascension tournaments, and started the inaugural TT Premier Football League 2023 season with the club, before transferring to Club Sando midway through the competition. He helped the south team finish third, to qualify for the Concacaf Club Shield.

Club Sando played unbeaten until the semi-final round, where Martinique club Golden Lion edged them 2-1 for a spot in the final. Club Sando went on to place third after drubbing Metropolitan 6-1 in the third-place playoff.

During this tournament, Gill sustained a torn hamstring which ruled him out of TT's Concacaf Nations League A matches against Curacao and El Salvador last month. Both results went in favour of TT, which has Gill champing at the bit to make a contribution.

He said, “Coming off the injury, it’s very important for me to break back into the squad. There’s no football going on right now and there’s no other way at the moment to show yourself, to get recognised for selection. Now is the time.

“It’s crucial that we get maximum points from both (Guatemala and Curacao) matches. We need to cement our spot to qualify for the next round,” he said.

Since his recovery, Gill has been putting in the work behind the scenes.

“Between now and Nations League matches, I’ve been doing a lot of personal training and doing some work in between, until national training resumes. I feel very sharp and my technical skills are on point right now.”

The East Dry River, Port of Spain resident is happy where he’s at right now, but like any young, rising footballer, playing on the highest level in Europe is his goal.

He grew up watching his uncles play the beautiful game, and began playing with the ball on the sideline during their matches.

He later went under the tutelage of Anthony “Dada” Wickham at Trendsetter Hawks. Gill credited Dada for playing a key role in keeping him motivated from a young age.

He had a short stint with San Juan Jabloteh, then charted off to Rangers for two years, before settling in at Club Sando.

During his Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) days, Gill played for St Anthony’s College but was unable to feature in his final year there, because of covid19. There, he won the 2018 north zone title with their senior team, but lifted more silverware when he played U16 football for the Tigers.

Growing up in East Dry River, he said, was tough, but a circle of inspirational people kept him on the right course, and out of trouble.

“It’s hard sometimes, growing up there, but I have friends who have confidence in me and did not want me to go down the wrong path. They wanted to make sure I made it for the ones that couldn’t. It was helpful from some of those people I had around, but it was tough.”

Gill believes he has what it takes to be snapped up by a top European club. All in all, he just wants to make his mother happy.

“Coming up through the ranks and seeing what I have an can achieve, I believe that I see myself competing in England competing at the highest level like Marcus Rashford (Manchester United striker) and players like that.

“I really want to give my mother things she always wanted and never had. I want to make sure she gets those things. I would really like to sign my first professional overseas contract.”