UWI-75 Cricket Fest bowls off Saturday

Yannick Ottley plays a slog sweep at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. FILE PHOTO -

TOP men's and women's national cricketers will be on show on Saturday at the UWI-75 Cricket Fest, which bowls off at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, UWI-SPEC, St Augustine. Two exhibition matches will be held at 3pm and 7pm.

The event is being sponsored by UNICOM, and is part of the the University of the West Indies' 75th anniversary celebrations. UWI was founded in 1948 in Mona, Jamaica,

The event boasts an impressive line-up of celebrated male and female cricketers, including: Tion Webster, the Ottley brothers – Kjorn and Yannick, Sion Hackett, Daron Cruickshank, Isaiah Rajah, Adrian Ali, Stacy-Ann King, Britney Cooper and Kdjazz Mitchell

The exhibition games will feature UWI Women's Cricket Club Invitational vs Phoenix Women's Cricket Club, the reigning premiership champions, at 3pm.

At 7pm, UWI Men's Invitational will face UWI T20 All Stars.

The entry will be $60 for general public and $20 for UWI students/staff, with free admission for children 12 and under.

This commemorative event not only honours the university's achievements but also aims to foster a sense of unity and enthusiasm among its varied campus communities.