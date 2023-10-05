Three held for corruption, fraud at Licensing Division

Three people have been held for misbehaviour in public office and uttering forged documents as part of an attempt to commit fraud, in a collaborative effort between the Fraud Squad and the Transport Commissioner.

In a release, the police service said motor vehicle inspector I Errol Supersad, 49, and temporary clerk I Sudesh Radhakissoon, both employed with the Caroni Licensing Division, were charged with misbehaviour in public office. Computer technician Adrian Mohammed, 51, was charged with two counts of uttering forged documents.

The statement said the victim of the attempted fraud told police he went to the licensing office in Port of Spain in June 2022 to verify information about a black Nissan Navara, of which he was the registered owner.

He said he was told the vehicle had been transferred to someone else. He denied selling or transferring the vehicle or authorising anyone to do so on his behalf.

He reported the matter to the Transport Commissioner, who forwarded the matter to the Fraud Squad.

Investigations allegedly revealed a senior licensing officer and a temporary clerk I had fraudulently and corruptly prepared, signed and submitted transfer forms and other supporting documents for the transfer of the vehicle in question.

Three suspects were arrested on Monday by the Fraud Squad and charged by PC Woodroffe of the Fraud Squad on Wednesday, on advice from assistance director of public prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.

Supersad and Radhakissoon were each granted bail of $100,000 with surety by a justice of the peace. Mohammed was granted bail of $120,000 to cover the two charges.

The men are to appear in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on October 24.