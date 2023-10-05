Robocop’s son shot by police, taken to hospital

Kerron Alexis -

Police shot and injured an Enterprise, Chaguanas man on Thursday during a confrontation at Dass Branch Trace, Enterprise.

The injured man has been identified Kerron Alexis, the son of Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis.

Newsday understands Alexis has been taken to the Chaguanas Health District Health Facility, where his medical condition was listed as serious.

On April 25, Alexis’s younger brother Umar Alexis was shot at Bhagaloo Trace, Enterprise and died at the Chaguanas District Health Facility.

Another brother, Colin Alexis, was murdered in July 2021.

Their father, Selwyn, was shot dead at his car-wash businessplace in July 2016.

This is a developing story.